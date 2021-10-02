NFT Alley Tops 24 Hour Volume of $234,445.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. NFT Alley has a market cap of $185,349.29 and $234,445.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00103832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00145873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,651.29 or 0.99911067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.81 or 0.07038271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002532 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.