NFT (NFT) Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $46,795.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,082.59 or 0.44307042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00117962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00225935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.