NFTify (N1) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,011.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, NFTify has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $784,661.38 and approximately $5,011.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00106539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00146492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,567.19 or 0.99601446 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.69 or 0.06923921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars.

