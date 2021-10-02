Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the August 31st total of 619,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NCBS traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

