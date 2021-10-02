Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce $869.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $867.00 million to $871.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,112,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,448,000 after buying an additional 68,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nielsen by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nielsen by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

