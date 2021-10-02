Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Nielsen worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,537,000 after purchasing an additional 193,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 173,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 651,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 528,931 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

