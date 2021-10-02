Niftyx Protocol Price Tops $0.23 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $136,702.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.84 or 0.44352817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00117283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00226139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.