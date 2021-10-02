NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

