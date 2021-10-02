Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $34.53 million and $899,047.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.69 or 0.06884542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00348591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.57 or 0.01131190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00111301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00530502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00465076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00291252 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,011,473,059 coins and its circulating supply is 8,397,223,059 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

