Nimiq Reaches Market Cap of $35.61 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $35.61 million and approximately $873,134.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,899.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.59 or 0.07111950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00351230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.09 or 0.01156783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00111604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.00533230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.65 or 0.00456477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00292445 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,014,221,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,399,971,688 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.