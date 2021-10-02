Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of NKRKF opened at $38.00 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

