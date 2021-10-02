Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Hits One Day Volume of $9,626.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $9,626.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for $34.50 or 0.00071988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00240215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,781 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

