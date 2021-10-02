Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Up 113.4% in September

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.05. 34,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 35.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €11.20 ($13.18) to €11.60 ($13.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.02.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

