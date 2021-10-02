Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.00.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,250,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,191,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $239.50 on Friday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $245.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

