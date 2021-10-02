Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of research firms have commented on NHYDY. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 70,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
