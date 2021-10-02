Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on NHYDY. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 70,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

