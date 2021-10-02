North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,870.18

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,870.18 ($63.63) and traded as high as GBX 4,890 ($63.89). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 4,800 ($62.71), with a volume of 18,255 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,870.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,495.33. The company has a market cap of £672 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

