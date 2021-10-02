Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:NVFY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. 52,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,884. Nova LifeStyle has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

