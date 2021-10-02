Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.30. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 52,249 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVFY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

