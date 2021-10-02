NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 606,832 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.76.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 104.43% and a negative return on equity of 69.04%. On average, research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

