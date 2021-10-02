NULS Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. NULS has a total market capitalization of $45.95 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00145922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.31 or 0.99851591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.62 or 0.07037438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.