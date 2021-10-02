Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 108.7% in September

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE NQP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 43,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NQP. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

