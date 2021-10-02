Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BXMX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 277,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,280. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.