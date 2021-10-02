O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.93% of O2Micro International worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

OIIM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $173.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.68. O2Micro International Limited has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

