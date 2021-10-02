Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $296.42 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $296.42 million and $97.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

