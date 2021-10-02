Ocean Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $30.72 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $438.06 million and $30.72 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.92 or 0.44601100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00118055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00227228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

