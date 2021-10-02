Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 1,496,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,371. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

