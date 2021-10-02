Oddz Price Up 13.5% This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $15.38 million and $1.06 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00108397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,069.08 or 0.99818556 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.66 or 0.07198744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

