Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $120,881.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00242929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00118052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.