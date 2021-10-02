Offshift (XFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,643.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00004997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $56,643.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,116.57 or 1.00027190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00082029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056175 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001334 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002115 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.05 or 0.00600893 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

