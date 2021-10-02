Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $238.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.44. Okta has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

