OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings per share of $2.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is $2.03. OneMain reported earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $11.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 234,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 358,898 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 772,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. OneMain has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

