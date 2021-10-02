OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits Market Cap of $516,451.65

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $516,451.65 and approximately $57,626.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

