Ontology Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $97.19 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $753.05 million and $97.19 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00056151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00151582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00526066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016832 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00032487 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00039994 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

