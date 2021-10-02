Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Head to Head Survey

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Ooma alerts:

This table compares Ooma and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.30% -2.50% -1.12% So-Young International 3.34% 2.09% 1.65%

83.1% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ooma and So-Young International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $168.95 million 2.65 -$2.44 million ($0.05) -380.60 So-Young International $198.47 million 2.33 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ooma and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 4 0 3.00 So-Young International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ooma currently has a consensus price target of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 42.54%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.87%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Ooma.

Volatility & Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

So-Young International beats Ooma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.