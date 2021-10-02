Opacity Trading 47.7% Higher Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Opacity has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $606,965.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,714.73 or 0.45159207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00118418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00230312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Opacity is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

