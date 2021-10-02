Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $115,669.52 and approximately $1,325.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.76 or 0.44934161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00117927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00224305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

