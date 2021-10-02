OpenOcean Hits Market Cap of $54.99 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $54.99 million and $4.07 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00069242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00108886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00152928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,855.33 or 0.99891692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.05 or 0.07211961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.96 or 0.00755552 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

