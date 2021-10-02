Opium Trading Up 2.1% This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Opium has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $111.74 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00004682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

