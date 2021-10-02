OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 188.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 100,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.