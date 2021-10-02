Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Down 52.3% in September

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after buying an additional 2,326,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 852.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after buying an additional 2,128,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 1,027,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,627. Option Care Health has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.