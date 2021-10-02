OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $73,364.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00108048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00151104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,070.04 or 0.99819406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.51 or 0.07194202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.