Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $344.06 million and $16.97 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00237503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00119830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 550,213,005 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

