Orbitcoin Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $693,648.12 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

