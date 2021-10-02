OREO Market Cap Reaches $11,613.58 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, OREO has traded down 44.7% against the dollar. One OREO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OREO has a market capitalization of $11,613.58 and approximately $32,187.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OREO Coin Profile

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

OREO Coin Trading

