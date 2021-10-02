Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $99,883.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00108048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00151104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,070.04 or 0.99819406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.51 or 0.07194202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

