Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.18 and traded as low as C$7.67. Orocobre shares last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 22,897 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74.

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.