Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

OVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.79. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 112,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

