Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OXBDF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

