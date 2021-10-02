Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Down 57.4% in September

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTR. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

