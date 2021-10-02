PAC Global Tops One Day Trading Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00068752 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00832213 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

